NAB Goes After Bureaucrats Who Embezzled Rs. 2 Billion in Long-Delayed M-6 Motorway Project

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opened a probe into the Rs. 2.14 billion land acquisition corruption concerning the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, M-6, which is already experiencing a delay owing to the federal government’s neglect and the National Highway Authority’s (NHA) incompetence.

In this regard, NAB summoned the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naushahro Feroze, Tashfeen Alam, for allegedly embezzling Rs. 2 billion funds.

Interestingly, DC Tashfeen Alam escaped to Azerbaijan on 19 November, while Sindh’s Services General Administration and Coordination Department (SGACD) suspended him three days later, on 22 November.

Meanwhile, NAB has demanded a copy of the joint survey report about the development of M-6 from the provincial government of Sindh.

Previously, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) suggested putting the names of M-6 embezzlement suspects on the exit control list (ECL). Suspects include DC Naushahro Feroze, Tashfeen Alam, DC Matiari, Adnan Rashid, AC New Saeedabad, Mansoor Abbasi, and the Branch Manager of Sindh Bank, Mir Mohamamd Suhag.