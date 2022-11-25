Sindh Launches Computer Science Program in Colleges With No Funds or Teachers

People can talk about colonizing other planets without it sounding out of place in some parts of the world; however, a recently launched intermediate-level computer science program in Sindh shows that Pakistan is lightyears behind.

The College Education Department introduced a computer science program in 21 colleges in Karachi through a notification issued in September.

Despite the fact that no funding was provided to set up computer labs at these colleges or to employ subject-specific teachers, the program was immediately rendered ineffective. Because we didn’t have any computer science teachers or computer labs, the program was unsuccessful from the outset, Professor Rauf, the principal of Government Degree Boys College, said.

“We didn’t have any teachers or an Intermediate Board affiliation, nor did we have computer science admissions from the Central Admission Committee. Because of this, the admissions were returned to the committee,” he told.

A report said that when the notice for setting up computer science departments was released, college administrators notified the College Education Department of their lack of resources, but to no avail. Professor Khalil-ur-Rahman of Government City College Musa Colony, Federal B Area, said that his institution had no infrastructure whatsoever for teaching computer science.

According to Rahman, some students withdrew their applications after being informed that the computer science program would not have labs or instructors. Those who decided to remain were provided with regular classes and laboratory programs for their other classes, but not for computer science. In order to address the problem, some computer science teachers have expressed their desire to teach at the institution, says Rahman. However, funding for computer labs won’t be solved by the transfer, added Rahman.

Despite having no funding for computer labs, the professor said he was still obligated to teach computer science and hoped for assistance since we haven’t had any funding for the labs so far. Another college principal, who spoke to the media outlet anonymously, said that the department hadn’t assigned subject-specific teachers.

Since the college has hired part-time faculty members on low wages from their own funds to help their students, according to the principal. “We don’t have any answers for such a costly thing as a computer lab.” Rashid Khoso, who oversees the Central Admission Committee for computer science courses at universities, stated that there was no trouble at all in addition to the issues students and colleges are facing.

“There is no problem with the computer labs,” said Khoso. “They will be ready before the end of the current academic year, and the department will get them up.” While talking to the media outlet, Khoso said several teachers have been promoted to colleges and others are currently being hired.