NUST Brings Key Stakeholders Together to Discuss Environmental Impact of Corporate Investments

Climate change impacts every aspect of one’s life, at an individual and at a macro level. From impacting the determinants of the food cycle, health, and the social fabric of society. For this reason, contributing towards finding sustainable solutions is the responsibility of everyone.

In addition to individual contribution, it is crucial that partnerships are formed between various stakeholders and industries to come up with innovative and scalable solutions. It is also important to keep in mind the local context and adaptability in mind when exploring tech-oriented solutions.

The recent event, ‘Making A Difference’, organized by one of Pakistan’s leading academic institutions, The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) is a great example of how diverse stakeholders can be brought together on a single platform.

The event focused on community investments related to the environment, governance, and sustainability. Three masterclasses were delivered to highlight these areas of impact by Zouhair Khaliq, CEO of National Incubation Center and founder of TeamUp; Afia Salam, Trustee of Indus Earth; and Fahad Ashraf, Vice President of Coca-Cola, Pakistan.

Sana Maqbool, General Manager of NUST’s Corporate Relations hosted the event and spoke about the role of NUST in creating powerful collaborations through public-private partnerships.

There was also a panel discussion in which industry experts and academics shared the need to develop the link between innovation and sustainability through global best practices.

Panelists included Babar Aziz Bhatti, Managing Director Green Earth Recycling; Barira Hanif, Deputy Director of Sustainability at NUST; Syed Omar, Director of Public Affairs and Communications at Coca-Cola İçecek Pakistan, Pervaiz Akhtar, Director Corporate Affairs Metro Cash and Carry, and Dr. Sher Jamal, Professor IESE at NUST.

They also discussed a report authored by NUST’s Deputy Director of Sustainability, Barira Hanif, on landmark projects of Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola İçecek Pakistan – including the Paani project, Pakistan’s first plastic road, and the recent rollout of bottles made from recycled plastic (rPET).

A key highlight of the event was the active student participation, where they got to meet the leaders representing diverse industries and asked them a range of questions, from what specific organizations are currently doing to help mitigate the issue of climate change and build a sustainable world, to questions about how they can practically contribute towards doing more for the cause in their current capacity.