Sheikh Rashid Gets Brutallly Trolled For PTI Jalsa Video Gaffe

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) demonstrated its street power on Saturday when the Haqeeqi Azadi long march culminated in Rawalpindi, with the Chairman PTI and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, directing MPAs and MNAs of PTI and its allies to resign from assemblies.

While PTI supporters claim that millions of party workers thronged Rawalpindi’s Murree Road to listen to the address of Imran Khan, opposition workers are of a different view, arguing that the long march’s showdown was a flop.

In order to correct the opposition workers, veteran politician and PTI ally, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, jumped into the fray and shared a video on his Twitter account.

Through the bird’s eye video, the former minister intended to show the true magnitude of the PTI show over the weekend. However, the video turned out to be of a traffic jam in Los Angeles.

Here is the video:

Netizens have pointed out that the video was shot in Los Angeles in 2017. Business Insider, a New York-based online financial media company, published a story on Los Angeles’ traffic jams on 22 November 2017.

As has been the case always, netizens didn’t let this trolling opportunity go to waste. Even the Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation didn’t hold back and trolled Sheikh Rashid.

correction:

اب جاگ اٹھا ہے Los Angeles 😂 — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) November 27, 2022

Here are some of the best reactions to Sheikh Rashid’s gaffe.

This is Los Angeles. I mean what 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/LG3DTRdkA2 — Daniyal Umar (@Daniyalspeaks) November 28, 2022

Hahaha. So funny. https://t.co/9cttKdqKI1 — Syed Sammer Abbas (سید ثمر عباس) (@SammerAbbas) November 28, 2022

People of LA have spoken for their Kaptan! 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/c7YKF7Rso3 — فاطمہ عرفان (@fatimairrfan) November 27, 2022

Has @PTIofficial had its show at #Sydney , @ShkhRasheed when have u taken a single initiative to make #Rawalpindi so beautiful ? Seems u need a paracetamol treatment like #AzamSwati & sasta jutt @DrShehbazGill1 https://t.co/uuLp3RZSd8 — Ahmed Subhan Janjua (@91Subhan) November 27, 2022

Even with 19.3k+ likes on this tweet, it is embarrassing. https://t.co/5oWysVavai — SakiNama (@sakinama99) November 27, 2022