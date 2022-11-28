vivo Launches Y35 in Pakistan

vivo has launched the latest Y35 smartphone in its Y series, which is known for offering its users a decent smartphone experience at affordable prices.

vivo Y35 promises a powerful performance backed by the Snapdragon 680 processor and extended battery life with a 5,000mAh battery and 44W FlashCharge technology. The device also offers users 8GB+8GB Extended RAM and 128GB ROM that supports memory expansion of up to 1TB.

Moreover, vivo Y35 is equipped with a powerful 50MP Triple Rear Camera that makes it possible to capture clear, amazing, and bright pictures due to its large sensor.

The smartphone comes with various camera features like the Video Face Beauty and the Multi-Style Portrait along with the Super Night Camera.

To offer users a smooth multitasking experience, vivo Y35 also comes with Multi-Turbo 5.5 in addition to the Ultra Game Mode.

The Ultra Game Mode enhances the gaming experience to a whole new level by offering multiple options like Do Not Disturb, Brightness Lock, and Game Picture-in-Picture features while the user plays the game.

Moreover, Y35 is minimalistic in style and comfortable to hold due to its frosted anti-glare (AG) surface. The flat frame design along with the 2.5D Curvature adds to the class and elegance exuded by the smartphone.

Additionally, to combine user experience with the class, the device offers the Side Fingerprint Scanner along with the Face Wake feature.

The Side Fingerprint Scanner integrates the fingerprint scanner with the power button to offer a more enhanced look to the devices. The Face Wake feature makes it possible to unlock the phone instantly whenever the user picks it up.

Pricing & Availability

Available in two trendy color variants, Agate Black and Dawn Gold, vivo Y35 can be purchased across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 59,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for vivo Y35 along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months’ warranty for accessories.

vivo Y35 is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB of free mobile internet by using their 4G SIM card in slot 1 (2GB internet/month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the vivo’s official product page.