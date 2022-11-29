FBR Committed to Achieve Revenue Targets: Chairman

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 29, 2022 | 5:27 pm

A team from Prime Minister’s Office reviewed the progress of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Roadmap Initiative which focuses on service delivery in key ministries.

The team, which included Sir Michael Barber, an international expert in governance reform, expressed satisfaction with the progress made by FBR.

ALSO READ

FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad said that said that FBR is committed to achieve its revenue targets.

Member Inland Revenue Operations Amjad Zubair Tiwana briefed the team on the flagship initiatives for use of technology in monitoring business activities including Track & Trace System and Point of Sale Integration. Member Administration Faiz Illahi Memon reiterated that FBR remains committed to achieving the targets of the Strategic Roadmap.

ProPK Staff

lens

Karachi Zoo to Hold its First-Ever Food Festival
Read more in lens

proproperty

Excess Payment Fraud: DC Islamabad Asks CDA to Launch Inquiry Against DMA
Read more in proproperty
close
>