FBR Committed to Achieve Revenue Targets: Chairman

A team from Prime Minister’s Office reviewed the progress of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Roadmap Initiative which focuses on service delivery in key ministries.

The team, which included Sir Michael Barber, an international expert in governance reform, expressed satisfaction with the progress made by FBR.

PM’s office team reviewed progress of FBR on Strategic Roadmap today at FBR (HQ) and expressed satisfaction with its performance. Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Mr. Asim Ahmad said that FBR is committed to achieve its revenue targets. pic.twitter.com/ejFY1La7GD — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) November 29, 2022

FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad said that said that FBR is committed to achieve its revenue targets.

Member Inland Revenue Operations Amjad Zubair Tiwana briefed the team on the flagship initiatives for use of technology in monitoring business activities including Track & Trace System and Point of Sale Integration. Member Administration Faiz Illahi Memon reiterated that FBR remains committed to achieving the targets of the Strategic Roadmap.