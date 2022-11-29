Internet Services Disrupted Once Again Due to Submarine Cable Fault

A fault in one of the international submarine cables has been reported resulting in degraded internet services across the country.

According to Nayatel sources, three to four submarine cables have been damaged near Egypt resulting in degraded internet services. Due to the fault, the services of PTCL and Transworld Associates have been affected.

In a message to its customers, Nayatel said that customers might be experiencing slow or no internet.

“You might be experiencing slow/no internet due to degradation in our uplink provider. Our teams are already in coordination with relevant stakeholders for earliest resolution. Inconvenience is regretted,”, the message reads.

This is a developing story.