NECOP and STZA Ink MoU for Cooperation in AI, Cyber Security

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between the National Electronics Complex of Pakistan (NECOP) and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

The MoU has been signed to facilitate strategic cooperation between the two organizations in emerging technologies, including but not limited to Semiconductor IC Design, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence.

ALSO READ Steel Industry Urges Govt to Switch to Daylight Saving Time

The ceremony was held at the STZA Head Office in Islamabad. Dr. Sajid Baloch, Director General (DG) of NECOP, and Javaid Iqbal, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Member of STZA, institutionalized the MoU on behalf of their organizations.

Both organizations also agreed to conduct joint studies, seminars, training, and other activities for enabling and integrating the tech ecosystem in Pakistan. DG NECOP and CCO STZA also expressed their mutual desire to closely work on facilitating the technology sector organizations, companies, and startups in Pakistan, by helping to remove barriers that impede their growth.

The ceremony was witnessed by officials from both organizations, who affirmed their resolve to enable enterprises and organizations working on emerging technologies in the country for supporting innovation-driven economic growth in Pakistan.

The STZA has been established by the Government of Pakistan as a legally mandated state authority to provide world-class infrastructure as well as regulatory and fiscal incentives in the Special Technology Zones (STZs) across the country. The Prime Minister of Pakistan serves as the President of the STZA Board of Governors (BoG).