Railways to Digitally Upgrade Passenger and Freight Ecosystems

Pakistan Railways is about to commence upgrading its passenger and freight ecosystems digitally by implementing SAP S/4HANA with SAP Ariba E-Procurement.

The digital ecosystem introduced via this implementation will transform Pakistan Railways and modernize customers, employees, business partners, and other public sector entities’ approach, view, interaction, and appreciation of Pakistan Railways.

SAP is a global market leader in digital and technological solutions that offers flexible and integrated solutions to help businesses build improved resilience, performance, and sustainability while also helping them run better in a digital world. TMC (TallyMarks Consulting), the implementation partner, is a leading digital solutions company in Pakistan with expertise in SAP software deployment, cloud services, business intelligence, and change management. It has been declared the top SAP partner in Pakistan for the last two years.

Federal Minister of Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq expressed his faith in the vision of TMC Managing Director Abdul Haseeb due to his impressive background as a brilliant self-made businessman.

Stating his views on the importance of the implementation, the TMC Managing Director said that the adoption of SAP S/4HANA by Pakistan Railways will provide a 360-degree solution that will address all of the current concerns in order to improve revenue and customer satisfaction.

The contract to commence this project was signed by Railways Director IT Aijaz Ahmad Bijarani and Abdul Haseeb.