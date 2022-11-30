Karachi Qualifiers for Ignite’s 2nd National Cybersecurity Hackathon to be Held on Dec 1

Ignite, a public sector company with the Ministry of IT & Telecom has organized Pakistan’s second Digital Pakistan Cyber Security Hackathon 2022 to improve cybersecurity readiness, protection, and incident response capabilities of the country.

Just to recap, 1,984 participants and 904 teams from all across Pakistan registered, out of which 790 participants and 315 teams made it to the city qualifiers of Quetta, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Islamabad.

475 participants and 230 teams registered for the online competition in Karachi, and after shortlisting, 151 participants and 56 teams will now be competing in the Karachi Qualifier being held on 1st Dec 2022.

Winners from the qualifier will advance to the Grand Finale to be held on 17th Dec 2022 in Islamabad.

Prior to the start of the 2nd Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon in October 2022, hands-on workshops and cybersecurity drills were conducted in major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, and Sukkur.

Ignite National Technology Fund is a non-profit company owned by the Government of Pakistan and administered by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT).

