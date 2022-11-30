Minimum Passing Marks Set to be Revised for Intermediate Students in Karachi

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) is considering increasing the minimum pass percentage for intermediate students to bring it on par with the pass percentage set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Speaking in this regard, Chairman BIEK, Prof. Dr. Saeeduddin, said that the pass percentage for intermediate is 33% at BIEK. Whereas, the minimum percentage required to apply for higher education is 45%, which is set by the HEC.

ALSO READ Punjab to Launch Digital Hunar Program to Increase Job Opportunities for Youth

The Chairman said that the minimum percentage fixed by the HEC is extremely high, which forces thousands of students to give up on their dreams of studying in universities each year.

However, BIEK is mulling over increasing the pass percentage to 45%. The move will improve the education system in the country and its economic condition.

ALSO READ Islamabad’s Hiking Trails Reopened for Public After Leopard Sightings

The Chairman also suggested moving away from rote learning to critical thinking. He added that new outcome-based model papers of the Sindh Textbook Board have been prepared. It will help students to seek higher education in any field regardless of their background.

Besides, the Chairman also suggested that teachers should pay special attention to the quality of education imparted to the students.