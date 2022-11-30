Peshawar’s Air Quality Worst in the World Today

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) provincial capital, has the worst air quality among the major cities in the world as of 10 AM on 30 November 2022.

According to IQAir, Peshawar currently has an air quality index (AQI) of 541, which is 109 points higher than Lahore, which has an AQI of 432.

ALSO READ Collectorate of Customs Can No Longer Impose Any Duties on Cleared Imported Items

It should be noted that Peshawar is not included in IQAir’s city rating. However, when searched separately, the website shows that it has the worst air quality among all cities.

Furthermore, Peshawar’s PM2.5 rating is currently 112.4 times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) annual air quality threshold. As per IQAir, its air quality has reached hazardous levels.

Therefore, IQAir advises wearing a mask outside, using an air purifier indoors, closing the windows, and avoiding outdoor exercise.

ALSO READ Blind Girl Gang Raped by School Teacher and Security Guard

It is also vital to highlight that the AQI in Peshawar has remained above 400 in the last four days, which is extraordinarily unhealthy and can endanger one’s life.

Meanwhile, Lahore also has a hazardous level of AQI at 432, whereas Karachi has a very unhealthy AQI rating at 222, as of 10 AM today.