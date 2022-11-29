Blind Girl Gang Raped by School Teacher and Security Guard

In a horrifying incident, a security guard and a teacher sexually assaulted a visually impaired 16-year-old girl in Okara on Tuesday.

According to the details, the tragic incident took place within the jurisdiction of Police Station Diyalpur City.

Speaking about the incident, the victim’s father stated that the perpetrators threatened his daughter to keep quiet after the heinous act.

Subsequently, the police has launched an investigation into the matter after filing an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Gang Rape of a Flood Victim

In a similar incident, a 10-year-old homeless flood victim was gang-raped by two men in Karachi’s Clifton area after they kidnapped her near a shopping mall last month.

The flood victim girl and her family were forced to relocate from their hometown, Shikarpur, to the provincial capital due to the flood-induced devastation.

Narrating the incident, the victim’s mother told the police that her daughter went to a shopping mall in the morning for begging, but when she came back, her trousers were covered with blood.

The victim then described the incident to her mother and said that two men abducted her and subjected her to rape and physical abuse. Later, they dropped her at the same location near the shopping center.