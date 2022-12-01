Dar Forms Commission to Review Tax Laws and Revenue Policies

Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has constituted a Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) to help review tax laws, revenue policies and assess budget proposals.

As per a notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the commission will comprise 11 members, headed by Ashfaq Tola as Chairman. Other members will include Chairman FBR, Member (R&M) FBR, President FPCCI, and President Pakistan Tax Bar Association.

ALSO READ Sindh High Court Declares FBR Ultimate Authority On IR Officers’ Transfers

The commission will advise and make recommendations to the Finance Minister in reviewing existing revenue policies, evaluate FBR data at the macro level, and identify initiatives/measures/policies for resource mobilization, ease of doing business, and pro-economic growth.

The RRMC will help identify issues of the existing tax system and recommend remedial measures. It will also assist in reviewing budget proposals, evaluating their consequences on business, and advising the finance minister on practical aspects of budget proposals.

Other functions include:

to review proposed amendments in Finance Bill

to review the complexities of tax legislation

to suggest an action plan to curb the parallel economy

to review and recommend robust IT system

to make recommendations for minimizing taxpayer/tax collector interaction and maximizing trust between FBR and taxpayers

to review and revise the restructuring of FBR under the given conditions

to make recommendations on GST harmonization between federation and provinces; and the development of a single tax filing portal

ALSO READ Deadline for Filing Income Tax Returns Extended till Dec 15: Dar

The RRMC will be independent and its Chairman will report directly to the finance minister. It will have a full-time secretariat at FBR headquarters and receive relevant support from the tax regulator as per requirements.

The commission will submit its first report by mid-April 2023.