Deadline for Filing Income Tax Returns Extended till Dec 15: Dar

The government on Wednesday extended the date for filing income tax returns by 15 days till December 15.

The decision to extend the deadline was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a press conference. The minister urged the people to take advantage of this opportunity and file their tax returns at the earliest.

Last month, the minister also announced an extension in filing income tax returns till November 30. The minister said that the decision was taken as Tax Bar Associations, the business community and traders had requested to extend the deadline.

At the time, the minister mentioned that the extension in the deadline was requested by different groups citing the situation in the aftermath of the floods.