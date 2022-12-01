Lahore Traffic Police Launches Digital Challan Service in 10 New Areas

On Wednesday, Lahore traffic police launched the digital challans system in 10 new sectors. The system will enable the department to efficiently enforce traffic rules and take action against the offenders.

Traffic sectors including Cantt Area, Mall 1, Mall 2, Lower Mall, Mughalpura, Garhi Shahu, Mcleod Road, Railway Station, Kotwali, and Misri Shah will now use digital challans.

Along with the digital challan system, wardens’ digital mobile app will also integrate Excise, CRO, AVLS, Route Permit, and Fitness Certificate apps for centralized monitoring.

Alternate Routes During Kalmah Chowk Remodelling

Kalma Chowk has been closed to traffic once again. City Traffic Police (CTP) has cited remodeling work as the reason for the congestion.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Dr. Assad Malhi, has cautioned the people from using that route and has proposed the following alternate routes:

People traveling from Barkat Market to Liberty Market must make a left turn at Kalma Chowk, a U-turn at Muslim Town Morr, and then pass through Gaddafi Stadium to reach Liberty Market.

Likewise, Model Town traffic bound for Liberty Market will proceed directly to Muslim Town Morr, make a U-turn and access the market via the stadium.

People traveling from Firdaus Market must go via Hussain Chowk to Liberty Market or Main Boulevard, Gulberg.

