Javed Afridi Teases MG 4 EV That Can Go from Lahore to Peshawar in Single Charge

Javed Afridi has become notorious for verbally writing cheques that his company’s actions cannot cash. The poster boy and the CEO of MG JW Pakistan has teased yet another car on Twitter. The car in question, this time, is MG 4.

MG4 FULLY ELECTRIC 100% CHARGE IN 35 MINUTES.

DISTANCE: 490.85 KM. LAHORE TO PESHAWAR MOTORWAY ON A SINGLE CHARGE. pic.twitter.com/uoIcRl02eA — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) November 30, 2022

As expected, the public is ridiculing Afridi’s tweet as it is unlikely to lead to any tangible progress.

Details

MG 4 (known in China as MG Mulan) is an all-electric compact hatchback that competes with Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID 3, and Kia Niro EV.

The electric vehicle (EV) has a single electric motor on the rear axle that sends up to 445 horsepower (hp) to the rear wheels, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of around 4 seconds. MG is also proud of the EV’s near 50:50 weight distribution that allows for excellent stability on twisty roads.

The EV has two battery options — 51 kWh and 64 kWh — however, the Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) that underpins MG 4, can support a 150 kWh battery pack as well.

MG 4 offers up to 450 kilometers of range on a single charge. It has MG’s modern driver-assist features as well as the latest tech in safety and convenience.

MG 4 costs between Rs. 7.4 million and Rs. 7.8 million in international markets. This implies that even if it launches in Pakistan by some miracle, MG 4 will only appeal to a small niche of car buyers.