ASA Microfinance Bank Partners with Systems Limited & NdcTech to Offer Inclusive Financial Services

ASA Microfinance Bank (Pakistan) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASA International Group plc, has entered into a partnership with Systems Limited and NdcTech to implement Temenos’ next-generation Core Banking system.

ASA International Group plc is one of the world’s largest global microfinance institutions providing micro-loans to emerging entrepreneurs across Asia and Africa

NdcTech, a longstanding premier partner of Temenos and a wholly owned subsidiary of Systems Limited, will deliver end-to-end core banking implementation and support services to ASA MFB.

With this partnership, ASA MFB will further its mission to promote financial inclusion within the economy by providing value-added services to the unbanked strata, particularly female-owned enterprises.

Temenos’ microservices packaged and functionally rich solution is tailored for the needs of inclusive banking, along with NdcTech’s expertise on Temenos products and in-depth knowledge of updated methodologies and tools.

The solution will enable the Bank to achieve its vision of increasing customer satisfaction with innovative and value-added services and leverage operational cost efficiencies.

Systems Limited will also provide implementation and support services for the Infrastructure and Platform deployment on Temenos Core.

To support this scalable architecture, the Core banking system will be deployed on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, making the infrastructure components highly resilient.

The agreement has been signed by Asif Peer, Group CEO Systems Ltd, and Saeed Uddin Khan, CEO, ASA MFB (Pakistan) Ltd. It was also attended by senior officials of both institutions including Rob Keijsers, Group CIO, ASA International & Ms. Ammara Masood, CEO, NdcTech.

On this occasion, Asif Peer, Group CEO, Systems Limited said, “Systems Limited’s partnership with ASA Microfinance Bank for platform modernization is beyond mere technological collaboration. We believe that every bit of innovation and digital enablement will impact, directly or indirectly, the elevation of the underprivileged segment of society and will trigger improvement in grass root economy.”

“We are not only proud to catalyze digital transformation, but also to play a pivotal role in advocating for easy credit access and other innovative financial services for the unbanked community,” he added.

Dirk Brouwer, Co-Founder & Group-CEO, ASA-International said, “We are pleased to partner with NdcTech & Systems Ltd to implement Temenos state-of-the-art Core banking system.”

“This transformation will help us to serve more low-income female microfinance entrepreneurs throughout Pakistan, support our vision to enhance financial inclusion, and improve the socio-economic conditions of the underprivileged, by providing them with financial access anywhere and at any time,” he added.