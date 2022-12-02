PIA Flight Takes Off, Forgets Passengers’ Luggage at Dubai Airport

On Thursday night, crew members of a flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) forgot passengers’ luggage at Dubai airport.

Details reveal that the PIA flight PK-212 from Dubai reached Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and left behind 20 passengers’ luggage in Dubai.

After they were informed about the incident, angry passengers protested against the PIA for their irresponsibility and mismanagement. Protestors appealed for higher authorities to take notice of the incident.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that the PIA crew has forgotten passenger luggage behind.

In 2020, over 50 passengers arrived at Islamabad International Airport only to find out that the PIA flight from Sharjah to Islamabad had left their luggage.

The PIA flight PK-182 arrived at Islamabad airport without the luggage. The passengers were furious when they learned about that the baggage was left at Sharjah airport.