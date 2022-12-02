Shehbaz Sharif Asks Chinese Companies to Invest in Renewable Energy Projects in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged Chinese companies to invest extensively in Pakistan-based renewable energy projects, particularly solar energy.

The premier was speaking with a delegation from China Construction’s Third Engineering Bureau, led by the company’s Vice Chairman Tan Guofu.

SAPM Tariq Fatemi, Zafaruddin Mehmood, and other senior government officials also participated in the meeting.

ALSO READ AgriSense Addresses Access Issues Faced by Farmers in Latest Report

The Prime Minister praised the company’s Vice Chairman Tan Guofu’s commitment to investing more in Pakistani infrastructure and energy projects. He stated that Pakistan-China relations have been exemplary in all areas, and he mentioned his recent meeting with the company’s president during his visit to China.

He also thanked the company for its contributions to Pakistan’s flood victims. Tariq Fatemi, Zafaruddin Mehmood, and other senior government officials were also present at the meeting.

ALSO READ Emergency Plan to be Launched as Pakistan’s Population Set to Cross 330 Million in 2050

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the president of the Bank of China, Liu Jin, on the country’s financial and fiscal conditions. He requested assistance from the Bank of China to restore macroeconomic stability. According to the Finance Division.