Customers Facing Difficulties Due to Disruption in Banking Services

Customers of a few banks are facing hardship and inconvenience due to the unavailability of various services, mainly at ATMs across the country.

Since yesterday, customers are facing issues getting services such as ATM, POS, fund transfer, and utility bill payments in the first week of the month amid the high demand for these services.

The disruption of services was reported because of the technical issues caused by the downtime of the services of the switch operator, 1Link, as told by the banks to their customers.

Banks and back-end operators have been working to restore the services, but the customers at large are reporting inconveniences, including unavailable services, slow processing times, and long queues in front of functional ATMs.

As the number of banking customers is on the rise and the use of alternate banking channels is growing across the country, technical issues are observed every other day, not only due to issues with downtime of a link but also due to out-of-order ATMs and the inability to withdraw cash from ATMs.

These issues are inevitable in the banking system; however, banks should invest in these channels to improve the services that are getting worse instead. The quality of the services can be improved through the actions of the banking regulator, which penalizes these banks for providing poor-quality services and experiences to their customers.

The penalized action is the standard practice that can be seen in the telecom industry in the case of poor quality services to the customers. Even the banking regulator penalizes commercial banks for failing to comply with regulations. This action should also be taken to improve the customer service of banks in Pakistan.