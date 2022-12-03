Transworld Home Adds Gulberg Greens Islamabad to its Coverage Area

Transworld Home, one of Pakistan’s leading internet service providers, aims to offer its customers a seamless and uncompromised connectivity experience.

One of their most important strategic goals is to expand their network across the country, connecting every household.

With this aim, Transworld Home has proudly announced the addition of Gulberg Greens Islamabad to their coverage area, with a commitment to provide the best solutions to their customers.

On November 29, 2022, Transworld Home’s CEO, Faisal Abbasi, and his team signed an agreement with I.B.E.C.H.S (Gulberg Greens), energizing every household with Transworld Home’s Tru™ TriplePlay services.

Following are some of the moments of the signing ceremony:

The residents of Gulberg Greens Islamabad can sign up for Transworld Home’s TriplePlay services (Internet | TV | Voice) and enjoy unlimited downloads, symmetrical speeds, low ping and latency, smooth connectivity, 100+ HD TV channels, and 200+ SD TV channels.