Germany Keen to Benefit from Investment Opportunities in Pakistan: Envoy

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Alfred Grannas on Monday showed keen interest to benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan in various sectors.

The ambassador called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. The minister highlighted bilateral relations between the two countries and said that Pakistan highly values its relations with Germany. He also pointed the importance of enhancement in trade and economic relations between both countries.

The finance minister briefed Grannas about the economic policies of the present government aiming at promotion of trade and investment. He also shared the potential avenues for investment present in Pakistan through which both countries can further deepen the commercial and economic ties.

The German envoy shared sentiments of gratitude with the finance minister on offering the cooperation and support for enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations between both the countries.

The finance minister offered full support and cooperation for future investment endeavors of Germany in Pakistan.