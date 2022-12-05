Zong 4G Builds Digital Lab in HANDS School Karachi

Zong 4G has partnered with HANDS, one of Pakistan’s top non-profit organizations to establish a computer lab for an underprivileged school in Karachi.

With the aim to bridge the digital divide in society and to offer high-quality education to the marginalized strata of society in Karachi, the partnership will empower thousands of children with digital education.

The school lacked the technical infrastructure to let students learn and apply practical computer knowledge. The digital lab set up by Zong will allow young students and their teachers to access digital education and match their pace with the world in terms of modern education.

“We have a responsibility to prepare younger generations- the future leaders of Digital Pakistan, therefore, we are leveraging our connectivity to create opportunities for all. Our collaboration with HANDS is a testament towards our aim of creating an inclusive Digital Pakistan,” said the spokesperson of Zong 4G.

HANDS works to advance education, reduce poverty, improve health, build infrastructure, and create social institutions for community empowerment. The organization has 13 volunteer board members, 11,230 workforce, and thousands of community-based volunteers from over 6,300 partner organizations.

Commenting on the partnership, Arsalan Ashraf from HANDS shared, “We express our gratitude to the Zong team for their support to these future changemakers of the country. This digital lab will help these children to learn the required skills and gain confidence to thrive in a digital society.”

Building a successful and inclusive digital education ecosystem, Zong 4G’s social responsibility endeavors are creating opportunities and helping to address social needs, empowering marginalized groups, and creating a more equal society.