Govt Approves Retirement of Ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed

The Federal Cabinet approved the retirement of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas on Monday.

Both three-star generals had tendered resignations after the appointment of General Asim Munir as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). They were initially in the running to become the country’s next COAS.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz Hosts Dinner for Teams After Pakistan-England Test

According to details, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamed will retire on 10 December while Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas’ retirement will take effect immediately.

Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamed belonged to the Baloch Regiment. His last assignment was Commander XXXI Corps in Bahawalpur. He was serving as Corps Commander Bahawalpur since August 2022.

Besides, Faiz had also served as Commander XI Corps in Peshawar, DG ISI, Adjutant General GHQ, DG Counter Terrorism ISI, and GOC 16th Infantry Division Pano Akil.

ALSO READ After Qatar, Saudi Arabia Gets Hosting Rights for Mega Football Event

Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas also belonged to the Baloch Regiment. His last assignment was as Chief of General Staff (CGS) and he had been serving in the position since September 2021.

Besides, Azhar had also served as Commander X Corps in Rawalpindi, DG Joint Staff Headquarters, Commandant School of Infantry and Tactics in Quetta, GOC 12th Infantry Division Murree, and Private Secretary to General Raheel Sharif.