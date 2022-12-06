Zong 4G Sets Up Digital Lab at Pak-China Friendship School Gwadar to Empower Female Students

Zong 4G has partnered with the China-Pakistan Gwadar Middle School, offering digital support to the school’s computer labs to empower the school’s female students.

Continuing its efforts to lead the digital transformation in the country, the company has extended further support to provide digital equipment to the school, including a projector and screen, printing facilities, and digital learning materials.

The project is an extension of a digital facility that was set up last year to ensure that the girls studying there were provided the opportunity to learn about technology and its effective use.

The Pak-China Gwadar Middle School, also commonly known as Faqeer Middle School, is located in Gwadar’s Faqeer Colony. This school is part of a Chinese-funded initiative aimed at developing a high-quality educational system in the area.

Commenting on the partnership, the Spokesperson from Zong said, “We have a mission to ensure the complete digitalization of Pakistan. Through our inclusive approach, we are ensuring all our children – especially young girls – are provided with quality digital education to ensure their future competitiveness in an increasingly fast-paced technological world.”

The management of the Pak-China School appreciated this citing that only a handful of their students had used a computer before and thanked Zong for setting up a digital lab for their students.

“Zong’s Digital Lab has helped the Pak-China School transform into the only non-profit school digital school of Gwadar. Our students are very keen in learning about digital technology and always look forward to their newly commenced computer lessons,” said Naseem Baloch, Head Coordinator, Pak-China Gwadar Middle School.

“We would like to thank Zong for their consistent support and efforts in promoting inclusive growth,” he added.

Being the social responsibility leader, Zong 4G has relentlessly built a digital society that leaves no one behind and is ensuring that connectivity empowers the marginalized to thrive in Digital Pakistan.

Zong has helped build over 5 labs in the past 5 years and is committed to utilizing technology in the uplifting of all communities.