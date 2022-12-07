Another Leopard Mysteriously Dies in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills [Video]

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 7, 2022 | 12:29 pm

Leopard sightings have become a regular occurrence in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP). In a sad development, a leopard has been found dead in the mountains.

According to the Chairperson of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Rina Satti, a common male leopard aged approximately between 10 and 15 years was found dead in a ravine in Sinyari Forest in MHNP.

Here is the video of the leopard:

She added that the dead body was lying there for 2-3 days. Although there were no wounds or bullet holes, it had a fractured skull. Meanwhile, IWMB has sent its internal organs to a laboratory for a toxin report.

Earlier this year in January, the PTI-led former federal government inaugurated the country’s first ‘Common Asian Leopard Preservation Zone’ in Trail 6 in the Kalinjar area of the MHNP.

Trail 6 is no longer open to the public due to the presence of leopards. However, IWMB offers guided tours on the trail to enable wildlife enthusiasts to learn more about the leopard, which is also a source of revenue for the IWMB to efficiently look after the leopards.

However, leopard sightings have been reported in different parts of MHNP. Last month, locals in Islamabad’s Saidpur Village, which borders the MHNP, reported the presence of up to five leopards. Mosques asked the residents to stay at home while Islamabad Police deployed a squad there for the safety of the locals.

Video via Rashida Sial

