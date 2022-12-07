Punjab Officially Announces 3 Holidays for Schools

The Punjab government has officially notified three weekly holidays for public and private educational institutions in Lahore amid the prevailing smog. The three holidays per week will remain effective until further notice.

According to the notification issued by the School Education Department (SED), all public and private schools in Lahore will remain closed on every Friday and Saturday. The official Sunday holiday will count as the third holiday.

ALSO READ Punjab Ordered to Notify 3 Weekly Holidays for Schools and Work From Home

The development comes a day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) asked the Punjab government to notify the 3-day per week closure of all public and private educational institutes due to crippling smog that has gripped the province.

During a hearing of the case regarding the prevailing smog in Punjab, particularly Lahore, and its devastating effects on the citizens, LHC Judge, Justice Shahid Kareem, also expressed serious displeasure over the provincial government’s efforts in curbing smog.

ALSO READ Lahore Wants to Ban 30-Year-Old Vehicles Amid Rising Smog

On the other hand, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, also imposed an environmental emergency in the province. The development comes amid a deteriorating smog situation in the province.

CM Punjab directed to control smog-inducing factors, including stubble burning, brick kilns, and smoke-emitting vehicles in the province. He ordered the anti-smog squad to enforce these directives in letter and spirit