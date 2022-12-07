CNG Sector Urges Govt to Supply 50 MMCFD Gas to Cut Oil Import Bill

Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, a senior leader of the All Pakistan CNG Association, has said that the instant supply of 50 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) of local unutilized natural gas to the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) can save the country approximately $778.93 million every year.

Paracha said that the measure can save the country foreign exchange to the tune of $587.26 million and the government can generate approximately $191.7 million per annum through taxes.

He said that he is ready to prove his claim on every forum and wanted the government to give a level playing field to the CNG industry to run its business for saving precious foreign exchange.

He said that the CNG sector has the full capacity to immediately provide cheap, alternate, and eco-friendly fuel to motor vehicles as CNG stations are present across the country.

It is pertinent to mention that there are a total of 2,300 CNG stations in the country, out of which 1,100 are located in Punjab, 600 in Sindh, 575 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 25 in Balochistan. At present, approximately 50 percent of the total CNG stations in Punjab have suspended their operations due to the non-availability of gas since December 2021.