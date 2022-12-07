News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

DFSK Teases New Range of Electric and Hybrid Cars for Pakistan

By Waleed Shah | Published Dec 7, 2022 | 11:40 am

Regal Automobiles is evidently gearing up to launch new electric and hybrid cars in Pakistan. The company released a teaser on its social media pages that hinted at the EV lineup’s imminent arrival.

The eagle-eyed enthusiasts will notice that the vehicle shown in the post is Seres S3 – an all-electric subcompact crossover SUV that borrows the design and architecture of the DFSK Glory 500. It currently has only one direct competitor in the Pakistani market — the MG ZS EV.

It has a single electric motor mounted on the front axle and a 52 kWh battery pack in the back. The electric motor makes 160 hp and 300 Nm of torque and offers a range between 230 km to 405 km depending on the driving style.

Seres S3 is loaded with modern features such as:

  • Voice command
  • Automatic headlights
  • Electronic parking brake
  • Brake hold assist
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Floating 7-inch touchscreen
  • Multi-function steering wheel
  • Dual airbags
  • ABS brakes
  • Vehicle reverse assist
  • ADAS
  • Lane-keeping assist
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Forward collision warning
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Autonomous emergency braking

In China, the starting price of Seres S3 is equivalent to Rs. 5 million. It is unknown if Regal Automobiles will offer Seres S3 as a completely built-up (CBU) import or a locally assembled car in Pakistan. In both cases, however, its price in Pakistan will likely be much higher, following the imposition of import taxes.


