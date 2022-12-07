DFSK Teases New Range of Electric and Hybrid Cars for Pakistan

Regal Automobiles is evidently gearing up to launch new electric and hybrid cars in Pakistan. The company released a teaser on its social media pages that hinted at the EV lineup’s imminent arrival.

The eagle-eyed enthusiasts will notice that the vehicle shown in the post is Seres S3 – an all-electric subcompact crossover SUV that borrows the design and architecture of the DFSK Glory 500. It currently has only one direct competitor in the Pakistani market — the MG ZS EV.

It has a single electric motor mounted on the front axle and a 52 kWh battery pack in the back. The electric motor makes 160 hp and 300 Nm of torque and offers a range between 230 km to 405 km depending on the driving style.

Seres S3 is loaded with modern features such as:

Voice command

Automatic headlights

Electronic parking brake

Brake hold assist

Panoramic sunroof

Floating 7-inch touchscreen

Multi-function steering wheel

Dual airbags

ABS brakes

Vehicle reverse assist

ADAS

Lane-keeping assist

Blind-spot monitoring

Forward collision warning

Adaptive cruise control

Autonomous emergency braking

In China, the starting price of Seres S3 is equivalent to Rs. 5 million. It is unknown if Regal Automobiles will offer Seres S3 as a completely built-up (CBU) import or a locally assembled car in Pakistan. In both cases, however, its price in Pakistan will likely be much higher, following the imposition of import taxes.