List of Foreign Superstars in Silver Category for PSL 8 Draft

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the list of international players available for selection in the silver category in the draft for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the revealed list, Hassan Eisakhil, an Afghanistan under-19 cricketer who also played in the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), has been added to the silver category.

Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh, Harry Tector of Ireland, Oliver Robinson of England, and Sri Lankan spinner, Prabath Jayasuriya, have all registered in the silver category.

Renowned cricketer, Ravi Bopara of England, Akila Dananjaya of Sri Lanka, Azmatullah Omarzai of Afghanistan, and Afif and Al-Amin Hossain of Bangladesh have also been included in the list.

The draft for the 2023 edition will be held on December 15 in Karachi, with the tournament taking place between February 9 and March 19 in Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

While speaking to the media regarding the development, the tournament’s director, Usman Wahla, said that cricket fans across the world will see big names in the upcoming edition of the franchise cricket.

Here’s the complete list: