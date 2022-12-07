Ramiz Tells ICC to Learn From FIFA With Reference to US-Iran and Pak-India Matches

The possibility of bilateral cricket between Pakistan and India has been in the news for quite some time, but it is a good sign that the arch-rivals meet in ICC events that entertain cricket fans to a great extent across the globe.

However, the high-octane matches between the two appear to be in jeopardy in the upcoming events scheduled in Pakistan and India after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media, PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, stated that the fans want to see arch-rivals playing Test cricket, but India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan is a serious issue.

When Ramiz was asked about his statement about not participating in the ODI World Cup, he questioned, “What happens if the government of Pakistan doesn’t allow Pakistan to travel to India because of security issues?”

Ramiz Raja went on to say that they should remove politics from sports and focus on what cricket fans want, as was witnessed when more than 90,000 spectators came to the MCG for the Pakistan-India match.

“I am just a little disappointed with the ICC. When the point was put to the FIFA president why is the US playing Iran, he picked up the football and said this can solve a lot of issues,” Ramiz concluded.