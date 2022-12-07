SBP Governor Thanks Govt for Supporting its Policies

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a virtual meeting with the Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad at the Finance Division today.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar discussed the overall economic situation of the country. Various fiscal and monetary measures were discussed for maintaining economic growth and stability in the country.

In conclusion, the Governor SBP thanked the Finance Minister for the continuous support by the present government for the policy initiatives taken by the State Bank of Pakistan.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary of Finance, and other senior officers of the Finance Division attended the meeting.