Fact Check: No, Telenor is Not Closing Operations in Pakistan

Telenor on Thursday categorically denied the news item in the media regarding the operator’s plans to shut down operations in Pakistan.

“A news item published in a local English daily on 8 Dec 2022 incorrectly reported that Telenor Pakistan is shutting down its operations. We would like to categorically state that this is not true. Telenor Pakistan is committed to serving its customers and connecting them to what matters most,” the statement read.

The report claimed earlier that Telenor may consider closing operations in Pakistan following the reported failure of its merger efforts with Ufone. The report alluded to Telenor’s growing dissatisfaction with operating in Pakistan due to the telecom sector’s low profitability. Furthermore, it asserted that if Telenor’s merger with Ufone fails, the company may consider closing its operations in the country.

ALSO READ IT Ministry to Procure New Tablets for Cabinet Meetings

Telenor has vehemently denied the aforesaid claims of an immediate foreclosure, and in its clarification asked that “Telenor Pakistan’s Official Spokesperson be always contacted for company viewpoint for such news items”.