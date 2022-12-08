MG 4 Achieves Perfect Score in Euro-NCAP Crash Test

The all-new MG 4 (also known as MG Mulan) has scored a perfect five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test.

The electric vehicle (EV) scored well in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), Child Occupant Protection (COP), pedestrian protection, and Safety Assist (SA) category. The exact scores are as follows:

Adult Occupancy — 87%

Child Occupancy — 87%

Safety Assist Features — 88%

Vulnerable Road Users’ Safety — 68%

The evaluators also tested Chery Omada 5 and Maxus MIFA 9, both of which scored 5 stars overall. All three of these cars have joined a comprehensive list of new Chinese cars that have scored 5 stars in the NCAP crash test.

Details

MG 4 (known in China as MG Mulan) is an all-electric compact hatchback that competes with Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID 3, and Kia Niro EV.

The electric vehicle (EV) has a single motor on the rear axle that sends up to 445 horsepower (hp) to the rear wheels, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of around 4 seconds. MG is also proud of the EV’s nearly 50:50 weight distribution that allows for excellent stability on twisty roads.