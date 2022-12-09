Oppo to Unveil Find N2 and Galaxy Fold Competitor on Wednesday

Oppo has announced that its fourth annual tech event, Inno Day 2022, will be held virtually on 14 December. The theme will be, “Empowering a Better Future.”

According to the previous reports, the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip foldable are likely to be unveiled during this event. That makes sense given that the original Find N made its premiere at Inno Day last year.

Inno Day 2022 details were revealed in a press release. It mentions that the event will feature new cutting-edge technologies developed under Oppo’s four smart initiatives, including smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning. The event will be streamed live on Oppo’s official website starting at 8 AM GMT on 14 December.

About Inno Day

Inno Day is Oppo’s flagship event through which it explores new technologies and highlights its accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Inno Day was first held in 2019 when the original Oppo Watch was revealed. Next, in 2020, the rollable smartphone concept was presented. Finally, in 2021, the MariSilicon X NPU was introduced along with the Find N. A few months later, the chip made its way into the Find X5 Pro.