SBP Discontinues Monthly Inflation Snapshots

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is discontinuing its monthly inflation snapshots.

In a statement, the central bank said that since the data is already available on the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) website, it is discontinuing the inflation snapshot.

“State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) disseminates monthly Inflation Snapshot (base 2015-16) after the release of Price Indices by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Since the data is already available on the PBS website, SBP is discontinuing Inflation Snapshot. Inflation Snapshot for the month of October 2022 is the last of its series by SBP,” the statement reads.

The central bank further said that to facilitate its stakeholders, it has decided to improve the timelines of Inflation Monitor, a detailed publication on inflation. It will be published on the 6th day of every month (or the next working day if the 6th day is a holiday).