Vivo Y35 Gets 5G Edition With Faster Charging for Only $170

Vivo introduced the original Y35 without 5G in August. It featured the Snapdragon 680 SoC, and 44W wired charging, but now we are finally getting a 5G model with a new chipset.

Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

The Vivo Y35 is built around an IPS LCD measuring 6.51 inches with a waterdrop notch, just like the 4G model. The screen resolution has been reduced from 1080p to 720p and sadly the refresh rate is now 60Hz instead of 90Hz. The webbed design on the rear panel is gone, but the fingerprint sensor is still on the side.

Internals and Software

Instead of the Snapdragon 680, you get a Dimensity 700 SoC, but the memory configurations are no different from before. You can choose between 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM, but storage only stays at 128 GB. It is still expandable through a microSD card.

You also get newer software with the 5G model. The Y35 4G launched with Android 11-based FuntouchOS 12, whereas the Y35 5G runs OriginOS Ocean-based Android 13.

Cameras

There are many differences between the camera systems. The Y35 4G had a 50MP triple camera but now you only get a dual camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera has been reduced to only 5MP (down from 16MP). Thankfully, the phone’s ability to record at 1080p 30 FPS is still intact.

Battery and Pricing

The Vivo 5G charges faster than the 4G version (15W vs 44W), but it has the same capacity (5,000 mAh).

The Vivo 5G is available in black, gold, and blue and comes with a starting price of only $170 in China. There is no confirmation of global availability.

Vivo Y35 Specifications