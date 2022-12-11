Twitter to Relaunch Twitter Blue Subscription Service on Monday

Twitter is set to launch its revamped Twitter Blue subscription service on Monday, the company announced in a tweet on Sunday.

The subscription will cost $8/month on the web but iOS users will have to pay a premium price of $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

According to the company, the subscription will let users get Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark.

Moreover, the company said that the “official” label will be replaced with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.

The subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name, or profile photo, but if they do they’ll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Twitter had initially launched the subscription service early in November. However, it was soon paused as users started using it to impersonate brands and famous people.

The service was scheduled be launched again on November 29 but later it was pushed back, with the service now set to resume tomorrow (Monday).