Apple Hater Elon Musk Makes Twitter Blue Expensive for iPhone Users and Cheaper for Others

Twitter launched an $8 per month price for Twitter Blue last month, which included a verified blue tick for the subscribers of the service.

However, Twitter suspended subscription-based service owing to fake verification by individuals posing as prominent persons or organizations.

During Twitter Blue’s suspension, Twitter’s new CEO, Elon Musk, slammed Apple for no longer advertising on the site and even disputed Apple’s “secret 30 percent tax,” which he mistook for a secret for some reason. However, everyone knew that it was a processing fee.

In this regard, Twitter is currently finalizing its new price plans for Twitter Blue. Reportedly, if the user signs up through Twitter’s website, Twitter Blue will cost him/her $7 per month, whereas it will cost $11 per month if the user registers via the Twitter app on an iPhone. This additional price will counterbalance Apple’s 30 percent payment processing cost.

It is pertinent to mention here that other subscription-based services have tried to avoid this tax in the past. As a result, users will likely sign up through the website due to the price difference.

Moreover, Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk, and Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, met in Apple Park and agreed that there was a mix-up regarding Twitter allegedly being removed from the App Store following Musk’s first disagreement over the 30 percent app fee.