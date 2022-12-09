Elon Musk Goes After 1.5 Billion of Inactive Accounts on Twitter

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has announced that the company will remove around 1.5 billion inactive accounts, known also as “ghost accounts,” from the microblogging website. The removal is intended to improve the overall user experience on the platform.

Taking to Twitter, Musk penned, “Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts.” He added, “These are obvious account deletions with no tweets & no log in for years.”

Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

In a separate development, Musk announced revised Twitter Blue monthly subscription charges for iPhone users. iPhone users will be required to pay $11 for Twitter Blue while other users will be charged $7.

After Twitter’s takeover, Musk launched Twitter Blue for $8 per month. The initiative included a verified blue tick for the subscribers of the service. However, Musk suspended subscription-based service owing to fake verification by individuals posing as prominent persons or organizations.

Earlier this year in October, Elon Musk finally bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal. Since then, Musk has taken several decisions that have received widespread criticism.

Initially, Musk tried to pull the plug on a multi-billion dollar Twitter deal. After taking over the microblogging platform, Musk also fired executives and laid-off the full-time workforce by 50%.