CDA Makes Big Change for Family Transfers of Properties in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has scrapped the requirement of acquiring a No Objection Certificate (NOF) for family transfers of residential property from its Building Control Directorate (BCD).

In this regard, the CDA approved the Member Estate’s summary of the amendments to the civic agency’s property manual. The move provides significant relief to Islamabad residents by improving service delivery.

Following the decision, residents will no longer be required to get BCD’s NOC for non-conforming use or by-laws violations in the cases of family transfers and gift deeds (transfer of property to family members through gift).

However, residents must provide an affidavit declaring that any structure that violates the by-laws will be demolished within three months. Formerly, the property owner was required to remove the illegal structure prior to the transfer.

In addition, CDA, in its recent revisions to the property manual, has also extended the NOC validity period from three months to one year. However, the next property owner would be required to apply for a new NOC.