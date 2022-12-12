Another 660MW Unit of Thar Power Plant Connected With National Grid

The second 660MW block of the Shanghai-Thar Coal Power Plant was successfully connected to the national grid on Sunday.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) media wing announced this via a tweet on the same day.

🔴 Breaking 💡Alhamdulillah, the second unit of Thar Block 1 synchronized successfully with the national grid in its first attempt at 10:36 on December 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/yJF6giWlzi — PMLN Economy (@PMLNEconomy) December 11, 2022

ALSO READ FBR Revises Customs Values of Artificial Leather Suitcases

The £2.6 billion ($3.2 billion) integrated project is intended to be part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The project’s principal investor is Shanghai Electric Group, a Chinese electricity production, and electrical components production firm.

Shanghai Electric reported the financial closing of the integrated project’s coal mining component in February 2020, with the first unit connected to the national grid at the start of December this year.

The 1.3GW coal-fired power station is intended to deliver inexpensive and dependable electricity for nearly four million Pakistani homes when fully operational.

ALSO READ ECC Okays Measures for Early Start of Reko Diq Project

Thar Block-1 is located in the southern section of the Thar coalfield region in the Thar Desert in Pakistan’s Sindh province, roughly 380 kilometers east of Karachi.

The integrated project’s 1.3GW coal-fired power station is located roughly 5 kilometers from the pithead of the Thar Block-1 coal mine.