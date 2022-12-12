Man Sentenced in Stepdaughter Rape Case Released Due to ‘Lack of Evidence’

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has reversed the lower court’s ruling and acquitted a man who was sentenced to prison for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

According to the details, the SHC accepted the defendant’s appeal against his conviction due to a lack of evidence from the prosecution. During the proceedings, the accused’s counsel argued that the case’s witness was not an eyewitness.

The convict, Sajid Khan, had been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a lower court. The SHC, in its recent verdict, ordered the release of the accused on the condition of not being involved in any other case.

Moreover, the prosecution reported that the Additional District and Sessions Judge had sentenced the accused on 6 April 2021.

Last month, a man allegedly raped and severely tortured a mother in front of her children in a heinous incident. The shocking crime took place in Bahawalnagar’s Khadimabad area.

The perpetrator, Arsalan, entered the victim’s home and subjected her to rape and physical torture. He fled the crime scene and left the victim severely wounded. The police assured the victim’s family of a transparent investigation.

Via Express Tribune