Sindh Announces Exam Schedule for Matric and Inter Classes

The Sindh government has announced the schedules for matriculation and intermediate examinations for the academic year 2022-23.

According to details, matric exams across the province will be held from 8 May 2023, and inter exams will commence from 22 May 2023.

The development emerged from a meeting of a sub-committee that was chaired by the Secretary School Education Department, Akbar Leghari. The Chairman of the Board of Secondary Education was also present in the meeting.

Besides, the meeting approved modifications in the pattern of exams. The question papers will contain MCQs of 20 marks, short questions of 40 marks, and long questions of 40 marks.

Last week, the government of Sindh announced the winter vacation schedule for public and private schools and colleges throughout the province.

As per the details, the winter vacations in the province will commence on 20 December 2022 and end on 1 January 2023.