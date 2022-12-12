Pakistani Students Kidnapped by Human Traffickers in Turkey

Talented Pakistani students go abroad in search of a bright future. Leaving behind an unstable economy, they think that their lives are going to be changed forever.

However, some of them have allegedly fallen prey to human traffickers in Turkey, as suggested by several videos circulating on different social media platforms.

Here is the video allegedly showing abducted Pakistani students.

According to reports, a gang of human traffickers has kidnapped several Pakistani students in Turkey. The gang is reportedly keeping the students in awful condition and torturing them regularly. The gang has also demanded ransom from students’ families.

One of the hapless Pakistani students is a 17-year-old Noman Altaf, who hails from Khanewal. The traffickers allegedly abducted him by promising to send him to Europe.

Eight Pakistani students have reportedly been kidnapped in a similar way. The kidnappers also send the students’ videos to their families to extort money.

While Pakistani authorities in Turkey have advised students to focus on education and stay away from people giving such offers, the families of the abducted students have requested the Pakistani mission in Turkey to facilitate the release of their children.

In a separate development, a Pakistani tourist was arrested in Turkey for carrying chhaliya. In September, a 26-year-old resident of Lahore, Muhammad Awais, was jailed in Turkey over the charges of having two packets of betel nuts as a gift for his tour operator there.

After tireless efforts of the Pakistani consulate in Istanbul, a local court in Istanbul granted freedom to the incarcerated Pakistani tourist after over two months in November.