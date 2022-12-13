Chairman FBR Appoints Member Customs to Probe Gilgit Baltistan Customs Corruption

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed member Customs operations as inquiry officers to probe former Collector’s startling revelations with regard to a cartel of senior 21 customs officers allegedly involved in corrupt practices causing massive revenue losses in the Gilgit Baltistan customs.

Sources said that Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad has directed member customs operations Mukarram Jah Ansari to submit a report after investigating former GB collector Nisar Ahmad’s corruption-related allegations against the incumbent DG Customs Intelligence and Principal Appraiser.

The trade between Pakistan and China remains closed at the Sost crossing point for five months from December 1 to April 30 every year due to severe weather conditions. The Customs authorities clear containers that reach Zero point before December 1.

Presently more than 100 containers have been waiting for clearance owing to inefficiencies of Customs staff posted there. Sources said that the inquiry officer has directed the former collector as well as other officials to submit their reply on this matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that a former GB collector had accused DG custom intelligence of patronizing a criminal principal appraiser, GB customs Raja Waseem who, with the support and protection of DG, caused massive revenue losses by assessing 30-ton weight fabrics and cosmetics containers for an average duty and taxes of Rs 2.8 million and by extorting from importers Rs. 3 million per container as bribe money for his assessing the imported goods at nominal duty and taxes causing a massive revenue loss on each container.

FBR transferred Nisar Ahmad from GB and directed him to report to Headquarters Islamabad while it had already suspended the Principal Appraiser.