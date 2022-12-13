Govt to Review Performance Over Last 6 Months to Highlight its Initiatives

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 13, 2022 | 12:10 pm

The federal government has decided to review the performance of ministries or divisions over the last six months.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Prime Minister’s Secretariat has directed all federal ministries or divisions to provide details of initiatives as well as projects started from May to October 2022.

It has also been directed to all ministries to furnish requisite information directly to the Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Divisions.

Sources said that the government wants to highlight its initiatives in public and for this purpose, they allocated Rs. 2 billion amount for projecting in electronic and print media.

