PTCL Group Distributes Warm Clothing Among Flood-Affected Communities Amid Cold Weather

PTCL Group, including Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited and Ufone 4G, has donated 3,000 warm jackets to help the flood-affected communities of Balochistan for the ongoing winter season.

The jackets were handed over to Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP) to distribute amongst the flood-affected families especially children, women, and elderly to protect them from extreme cold in Orak, Panjpai, Kechi Baig, areas of Quetta, Ajram, Surkhab/Niganda & Tuba Kakari/Ibrahim Khan areas of Pishin, and Shna Khwara and Nasai areas of Killa Saifullah.

On the initiative, Group Director PR, CSR & Corporate Communication, PTCL & Ufone, said, “PTCL Group is aware that the plight of flood-affected people has been worsened by extreme winters and women, children and the elderly have been struggling to protect themselves from cold and winter ailments. These are extremely difficult times and the affected people need our assistance to get through the hardship.”

“That is why, PTCL Group under its continued commitment to the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit communities, decided to extend a helping hand to ease their suffering. We are grateful to BRSP for helping us roll out the initiative under our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program,” he added.

On the initiative, Tahir Rasheed, CEO BRSP, said, “Majority of households uprooted by the devastating Monsoon floods of 2022 still await complete rehabilitation and hence remain in dire need of humanitarian assistance to survive. Whilst the affected families brave multiple challenges including food scarcity, clean drinking water, sanitation, shelter and access to health and educational facilities.”

“The harsh winter aggravates the adversity multifolds across cold climatic regions, including Balochistan. Warm clothing and beddings are two of the most needed commodities as extreme cold is setting in with winter diseases galore. We are glad that PTCL Group with its continued efforts and support has once again come forward to uplift the devastated communities,” he added.

PTCL Group was one of the first organizations to respond to Pakistan’s flood appeal for relief and rehabilitation activities across the country.

PTCL and Ufone 4G have so far provided food items, clean drinking water, medical support, and free calls to thousands of affected people across Punjab, KP, Sindh, and Balochistan in a bid to extend a helping hand.

The company’s CSR program has been envisaged and designed to plug gaps in the socio-economic inclusion of the underprivileged segments of society and has been undertaking initiatives to create shared value for various communities across the country.