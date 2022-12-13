PTI Leader Demands Rightful Admission Quota for Tribal Area Students

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator, Dost Muhammad Mehsud, has sought a four percent quota, as given by the constitution, for students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) tribal areas in medical and engineering institutes, as reported by the News.

In this regard, Senator Mehsud raised a ‘calling attention notice’ in the upper house and requested admission to medical universities and colleges for tribal area students who passed the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT).

Furthermore, Senator Mehsud claimed that ex-FATA students are deliberately being deprived of their right to get admission to engineering and medical colleges in line with the constitution’s four percent quota.

Moreover, he stated that he would seek the court’s assistance if the government does not implement the quota. In addition, he urged the government to keep the promises it made to ex-FATA residents before the region was merged into KP.

Additionally, Senator requested the government to grant Rs. 100 billion every year to the tribal districts since they have lagged behind in terms of development due to persistent security threats in the region.